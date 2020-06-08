Tiruchirapalli

ROB declared open in Ariyalur

ARIYALUR

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday declared open through video conference from Chennai a road overbridge (ROB) constructed in Ariyalur.

The ROB has been constructed on Perambalur-Manamadurai road at an estimate of ₹45 crore by the Highways Department. The ROB runs 1080 meters in length and 12 metres in width. It is expected to reduce traffic congestions in the Ariyalur town to a great extent, especially near the bus stand.

After the inauguration, Government Chief Whip Thamarai S. Rajendran, along with Collector D. Rathna, visited the bridge. Mr.Rajendran said that it was a long-pending demand of the people of Ariyalur. It would enable free flow of buses to various villages around Ariyalur from the bus stand.

Similarly, Mr. Palaniswami also inaugurated a road over bridge constructed at an estimate of ₹ 1.23 crore at Suthamalli.

