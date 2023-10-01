Robots to raise awareness of solid waste management in Tiruchi

October 01, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Sunday inaugurated a robotic vehicle to sensitise residents about waste segregation at source in Tiruchi.

As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva, the Circular Waste Solutions project implemented by GIZ India in partnership with Tiruchi Corporation and Bengaluru-based NGO Saahas under the Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMA) Facility has launched two new initiatives. The initiatives are aimed at creating awareness of solid waste management practices among the public and encouraging eco-friendly lifestyles.

The vehicle is equipped with two robots designed like a mother and son engaged in conversations about solid waste management practices. The objective is to educate people about the environmental benefits of three types of waste segregation and highlight the impact of poor waste management on the environment. This vehicle will be sent to all 65 wards in the city to sensitise residents.

Mr. Nehru also inaugurated Thunippai Thiruvizha, an event where the public would bring used clothes from their homes and convert them into shopping bags for free. The initiative is aimed at encouraging people to adopt sustainable alternatives such as cloth bags instead of single-use plastic bags. The initiative will be implemented in various daily markets in the city, and it will help reduce the use of single-use plastics among vendors and customers.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan, and other officials took part.

