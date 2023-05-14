Robotic surgery will ensure precision, say doctors

May 14, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Robotic joint replacement procedure offers more precision and accuracy with less blood loss apart from a shorter hospital stay, said doctors at a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme held here on Sunday.

The CME on ‘Tiruchi Robotic Joint Replacement’ (TRY-ROBO) was jointly organised by the Mukesh Arthro Care Hospital and the Tiruchi Orthopaedic Society (TOS). Over 100 postgraduate students and orthopaedic surgeons from the southern States participated and shared their experience operating the robotic and the manual methods.

Speaking to reporters, G. Mukesh Mohan, Ortho surgeon, Mukesh Arthro Care Hospital, Tiruchi, said that the patients who underwent robotic surgery experienced improved early function, lower postoperative pain and faster recovery compared to manual surgery. “Patients can walk with the support of walkers within 6 to 8 hours of knee surgery and can return to regular lifestyle in three days,” said Dr. Mohan.

A robotic knee replacement is an advanced knee replacement procedure which is done with the assistance of a robotic arm or handheld robotic device. Robotic technology helps the surgeon achieve accuracy, alignment, balance and less blood loss during the surgery. There are two types of procedures: robotic unicondylar knee replacement which is to replace part of the knee joint with a prosthetic implant, and robotic total knee replacement a procedure to replace the whole knee, said Dr. Mohan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Live demonstrations were held as part of the programme by performing two knee replacement surgeries, robotic total knee replacement and robotic unicondylar knee replacement, at the Mukesh Arthro Care Hospital.

C.J. Ravi, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Orthopaedic Association; M. Vanasekar, former president of the association, members of the TOS and others were present.