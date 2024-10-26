ADVERTISEMENT

Robbery in Karur

Published - October 26, 2024 09:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Masked men on Saturday robbed a couple with 22 sovereigns of gold ornaments by brandishing a knife near Krisharayapuram.  According to sources, four masked men reportedly gained entry into the house of Ravichandran at Sengal through the back door when he and his wife Subburathinam were sleeping. The robbers threatened the couple to show the place, where they kept the gold ornaments. When they refused to reveal, the masked men threatened them with dire consequences. They subsequently found a purse containing gold ornaments and took away them. Under the guise of showing the place, where money was kept, Subburathinam managed to come out from the house and raised an alarm, seeking the help of the neighbours to catch the robbers. They attacked one Danish (41) with a sickle when he attempted to catch them. He sustained severe injuries and was taken to a hospital in Coimbatore after the first aid. The Mayanur police have registered a case and are investigating.

