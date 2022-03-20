Robbery case accused dies
A 40-year-old man who was arrested in a robbery case and lodged in the Manapparai sub-jail died on Sunday at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi after he reportedly suffered seizures in the sub- jail.
Police gave the name of the deceased as S. Dinesh of Thottiyam. Sources said Dinesh and two other accused Manikandan and Prabhu were arrested by the Thottiyam police on the charge of robbing money from a lorry driver, V. Perumal. They were subsequently lodged in the Manapparai sub-jail on Saturday. The sources said Dinesh suffered seizures in the sub-jail on Saturday afternoon and was taken to the hospital where he died on Sunday.
