Robbers snatch cash, gold from broker

April 04, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi city police booked eight persons and arrested one for kidnapping and robbing a broker of 20 grams of gold and ₹ 3 lakh on Monday.

The incident happened near the Officers’ Colony near Puthur in the early hours of Monday. The police identified the kidnapped person as Sathiq Batcha, 37, a broker native of Thennur.

According to the police, Sathiq Batcha and his friend were proceeding to his house from Tiruchi International Airport in the early hours of Monday. When they reached Puthur, eight persons followed them in a couple of two-wheelers and a car waylaid them.

They assaulted Sathiq Batcha using weapons and kidnapped him in a car. Later the gang released him and took away 20 grams of gold jewellery and ₹ 3 lakh cash from him.

Based on the complaint from Mohammed Sherif, 27, brother of the Sathiq Batcha, the Government Hospital police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code regarding the incident.

The police arrested M. Kathiresan, 21, from Ariyamangalam on Monday and A. Hakkim Ziauddin, 36, and A. Abdul Kapoor, 29, on Tuesday. The police were on the lookout for others involved in the incident.

