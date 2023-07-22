ADVERTISEMENT

Robbers loot ₹1.9 lakh from school

July 22, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified miscreants decamped with ₹1.9 lakh in cash from Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Ponnampatti near Thuvarankurichi in Tiruchi district recently.

According to police, the burglary happened on the school premises on July 19. A few unidentified persons had broken open the Headmistress’s room after the teachers and students left the school. They took away the cash collected from the teachers to upgrade the school infrastructure.

The surveillance cameras in the room had been damaged.

Based on a complaint from B. Hemalatha, Headmistress, Thuvarankurichi police have registered a case under Section 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code.

