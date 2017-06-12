Brothers with engineering degrees arrested for robberies

Two brothers — both engineering degree holders — are among the three arrested by the city police recently on the charge of indulging in a series of robberies and vehicle thefts here.

A special police team constituted to check chain-snatchings in Srirangam police range was carrying out vehicle checks on June 10 in Woraiyur area. The team stopped a trio – T. Jambukeswaran (29), M. Akashrajan (25) and M. Hariharan (27) — proceeding on a motorcycle and inquired them.

There was no valid document for the vehicle on which the trio were travelling and the team found two broken gold chains in the possession of Akashrajan, a police press release said.

While conducting inquiries with them, it came to light that Jambukeswaran individually and along with Akashrajan and Hariharan had indulged in a series of robberies at various places in the city, including Butterworth road, Ponmalai, Ponmalaipatti, Ariyamangalam, Uyyakondanthirumalai, Bheema Nagar, Shanmuga Nagar and Srirangam.

Following their confession, the trio were arrested and the team seized stolen gold jewellery weighing a little over 55 sovereigns worth ₹11 lakh from them. The robberies were committed at 17 places in the city by the trio who also indulged in a vehicle theft at Kallukuzhi, the release further said.

It further came to light during inquiry that Akashrajan was a B. Tech (IT) degree holder and his brother Hariharan studied M.E. (Computer Science). Their father works as a Block Development Officer. The special team arrested the trio and also recovered three stolen motorcycles, the release further said.

Meanwhile, a special team in another case arrested a 23-year-old youth X. Rajkumar on the charge of stealing a passenger autorickshaw parked outside a house at Keezhapudur here a few days ago.

The auto belonging to K. Prem Kannan was found stolen following which a case was registered by the Palakkarai police.

The special team formed to probe the case was carrying out vehicle checks on Sunday afternoon near Mudaliarchathram when they stopped an autorickshaw on suspicion. The vehicle was driven by Rajkumar.

While conducting an inquiry, Rajkumar admitted to have stolen the vehicle along with two of his friends. A search is on to apprehend the other two persons, another release said.