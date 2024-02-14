RoB work begins near Fort Railway Station in Tiruchi

February 14, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has commenced preliminary work to shift the electric poles and widen the approach roads to construct a new overbridge near the Fort Railway Station in the city.

As per the agreement, the City Corporation will build the retaining walls and approach roads from the Salai Road end to the Main Guard Gate end at a cost of ₹34.10 crore. The portion of the bridge above the railway line will be widened and reconstructed by the Southern Railway.

Since the demolition of the bridge right above the railway tracks was said to be delayed, the civic body began work on establishing the retaining walls falling under its scope of work.

The construction, which was scheduled to commence in November 2023, was delayed due to shifting of the electric poles and power cables from the Salai Road junction to the Main Guard Gate end. According to the source, the Corporation had spent ₹19 lakh for removing around 40 electricity poles along the stretch.

Once the poles were relocated, the civic body would develop retaining walls. At present, the approach roads are 9 metres wide. Considering the increase in vehicular movement, the width of new approach roads will be widened to 15.6 m. The service road will be 7 m wide. The new overbridge will get four lanes with a median. Pedestrian platforms would come up on either side of the bridge.

An official of the Corporation said that they would soon take a call on whether to close the road for traffic while carrying out construction work. “The construction work would begin immediately after the electric poles are replaced. Traffic diversions will be announced soon in consultation with the district administration and city police,” said a senior Corporation official.

As the work is expected to go on for a year or more, the city police said that alternative routes will be identified to allow at least the two-wheelers to bypass the tracks.