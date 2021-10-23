‘Roadside vendors should not cause inconvenience to public’

THANJAVUR

23 October 2021 19:38 IST

Vehicle movement must not be disrupted: civic body

The Thanjavur Corporation has called upon roadside ‘seasonal’ vendors to organise themselves in a proper manner during Deepavali season so that their vocation did not pose a threat to the public and the vehicular traffic movement in the market areas.

Normally, the roadside sale of goods during festive season is streamlined by the civic bodies through the auctioning of ‘ground tax’ collection from vendors by successful bidders or directly collected by the civic body staff.

However, during this Deepavali season, the Thanjavur Corporation has decided not to levy any charges or collect ‘ground tax’ from the seasonal vendors who would be putting up their temporary shops on the roadside at market areas, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

At the same time, the civic body has exhorted the vendors to carry on with their business without causing any inconvenience to the public and vehicle movement in the market areas. They should also ensure that the COVID-19 standard operating procedures such as wearing of face masks etc., were followed by both the vendors and the customers, official sources said.