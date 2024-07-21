ADVERTISEMENT

Roadside parking of vehicles on Chennai Bypass Service Road puts road users at risk

Published - July 21, 2024 08:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Haphazard parking of vehicles on the service road leading to the Chennai bypass at Senthaneerpuram often causes traffic jam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 

Haphazard parking of vehicles on service roads of the Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass poses threat to motorists. 

The service roads are enroute to Sangiliyandapuram and Senthaneerpuram and lead to the bypass. Although, it is a one way, the rule is observed more in the breach.

Haphazard parking of vehicles cause a major nuisance as the road is often used by heavy trucks and school buses, the threat of collision looms large at night.  “The service road is narrow, and parking of vehicles causes frequent traffic snarls, especially during peak hours, at the underpass,” said a road user. 

A senior traffic police official said they would look into the issue and deploy sufficient personnel to make the road safe for motorists.

