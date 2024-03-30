Roadside parking lead to frequent traffic snarls on EB Road

March 30, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Roadside encroachments along East Boulevard (EB) Road near Gandhi Market in Tiruchi have been obstructing the free flow of traffic and posing a threat to road users.

Although the width of the road is about 80 feet, rampant encroachment by parcel and cargo agencies, which park their trucks and minivans on the stretch, has shrunk its carriageway, causing frequent traffic snarls.

While trucks are allowed to enter the market area only between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., heavy vehicles are accessing the market even during peak hours. “With trucks and other vehicles continuing to occupy half of the road, navigating the stretch has turned into a nightmare for motorists,” said P. Sathya, a road user.

Exploiting the wide road, banana auction is often conducted on the road, and the huge chunk of waste generated by the ‘Vazhakkai mandi’ is indiscriminately dumped on the road, which also adds to the shrinking of the motorable space.

“The road has turned narrower, and traffic snarls have become a common phenomenon, putting the safety of commuters at risk. Vehicles can be seen lining up for a long distance,” said N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist.

Residents have been suggesting that the civic body relocate the market for almost a decade, but no action has been taken. Even the modern bins installed near the banana market remain unused due to the delay in procuring the specialised vehicles which would lift the bins from the surface to empty them.

According to a senior official of the Corporation, waste generated by banana vendors is collected regularly to manage the accumulation. He also stated that the civic body was taking necessary steps to procure the specialised vehicles soon.

When contacted, a traffic police official said police personnel would be deployed to regulate traffic on the stretch, and the trucks parked on the road would be penalised.