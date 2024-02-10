GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Roadside park to come up on Karur Bypass overbridge

February 10, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
A view of Karur Bypass Road over bridge in Tiruchi.

A view of Karur Bypass Road over bridge in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Tiruchi Corporation has called for tenders to establish a roadside park on Karur Bypass Road overbridge (RoB) in the city.

The RoB connecting Tiruchi-Karur National Highway (NH) with Karur Bypass Road is a major entry point to core city areas for incoming vehicles from western districts. However, an open space abutting the eastern side on the Kalaignar Arivalayam end of the RoB is inaccessible and used for anti-social activities.

In order to retrieve the space, the civic body has proposed to develop a public park with an open-air gym, a play area for children, and walking tracks with vintage lights on a linear piece of land measuring 120 metres in length and 15 metres in width near the RoB.

A detailed project report (DPR) for the roadside park has been completed, and a sum of ₹58 lakh has been sanctioned from the General Funds 2023-24. “A tender has been floated to finalise the contractor. It has been decided to complete the work within two months,” a senior Corporation official said.

The civic body has already cleared a few encroachments on the stretch. The area will be levelled and a gym and play equipment will be installed in the open space. Five-foot-wide pedestrian platforms will be provided as part of the beautification plan.

The retaining walls of the bridge will be painted, and damaged pavements will be repaired. The existing steel railings will be removed and safety barricades will be installed as a barrier to safeguard the open space from vehicular movement, the official added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.