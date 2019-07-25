Roadside eateries mushroom but unhealthy practices a cause for concern

Roadside eateries continue to mushroom in the city thanks to the good patronage. But, the unhygienic environment and unhealthy practices of vendors have raised serious health concern among the public.

According to a long time resident of Chinthamani, roadside eateries began to mushroom in the early 1980’s. A few unemployed youth set up evening ‘parata’ stalls on roadsides near Chathiram Bus Stand, Chinthamani and Big Bazaar Street. They received good patronage among the people, particularly poor and daily wage workers. These food stalls gradually extended to other parts and now the city has more than 500 roadside eateries.

The number of eateries has doubled in the recent years and it is still on the rise. Since these ventures require just a few foldable chairs and tables and rented carts, unemployed youth and experienced parota masters conveniently set up eateries wherever they want. They invariably set up eateries at thickly populated places and busy commercial streets.

A large number of roadside eateries function near Central Bus Stand, Chathiram Bus Stand, Gandhi Market, Big Bazaar Street, Singarathope, Chinthamani, Srirangam and Thiruvanaikoil. Some run eateries in upscale residential locations such as Thillai Nagar, K.K. Nagar and Cantonment.

The way the roadside eateries transact business, particularly in the night hours, on the pavement of Central Bus Stand resembles the temporary stalls set up during temple festivals. Almost all 20 eateries in this area do brisk business. But the worrying factor is the poor hygiene. Except for a few owners, others pay little attention to hygiene. Moreover, nearly half of the eateries function near open drainages and garbage bins. The vendors keep the cooked dishes uncovered and servers seem unaware of hygienic practices. Repeated use of oil, non-permitted colours and poor quality of water are some of the unhygienic practices followed by the eateries. However, these eateries have a good patronage.

“It is definitely a cause for worry. However, the cheap rate and quick preparation attracts us to roadside stalls. We can have breakfast or dinner within ₹30. If we go to a restaurant, we will have to shell out at ₹50 for a dosa,” says S. Paulraj, a transport worker at Central Bus Stand.

K. Manoharan of Karur said that roadside eateries have become inevitable. But, food safety officials hardly undertake drives to check the quality of food. They should take steps to ensure that the vendors comply with at least minimum hygienic standards, he pointed out.