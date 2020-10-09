‘Revamp bad roads leading to fish market’

Vendors attached to the Puthur Fish Market will sell their wares from the newly constructed Kasivilangi market, set up by the Tiruchi Corporation from Saturday onwards. The market, built at a cost of ₹ 3.32 crore, has 24 retail shops and nine wholesale shops.

All vendors, who had been selling at allotted shops at Puthur, have got shops at the Kasivilangi market, on Kuzhumani Road. After vendors shift, the market in Puthur will be demolished and construction of a commercial complex will soon begin. Some vendors began sales from the new market on Wednesday when it was inaugurated.

Meanwhile, a section of residents, led by CPI Urban District Secretary Suresh on Friday petitioned the Assistant Commissioner, K. Abishekapuram Zone, Tiruchi Corporation seeking relaying the road leading to the market as it was in a bad state. The road, which would be frequented by trucks transporting goods to and from the market would worsen, they said.

“The road from the Nachiyar temple to the market is about a 1.5 km stretch. The road there is filled with potholes and is uneven,” Mr. Suresh said. The civic body could expand its size to benefit residents and vendors, he said. Trucks from the southern districts and Andhra Pradesh ferry fish to the market. “If the road is not repaired soon, the residents will suffer,” he said.

Officials at the assistant commissioner’s office said that the matter would be taken to the attention of the Corporation Commissioner soon.