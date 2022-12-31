ADVERTISEMENT

Roads near central bus stand in Tiruchi cry for repair

December 31, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

A road near Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The poor condition of a portion of Rockins Road near central bus stand in Tiruchi has made driving a nightmarish experience for motorists.

The 500-metre stretch of the road is in a deplorable condition, causing inconvenience to motorists. Their discomfort at one of the busiest roads in the town where the bus stand and commercial establishments are located is .visible almost all through the day.

Potholes add to the woes of the motorists on the long stretch of the road, right from Periyar statue to Junction Roundabout, especially near Co-optex showroom.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“During monsoon, vehicles get stuck, and motorists even get injured at times. Two days ago, an instance of a motorcycle skidding due to potholes on the road was noticed. The condition of the road is so bad that motorists are finding it difficult even to move at a slow pace,” said R. Nagaraj, a security man at the nearby shop.

Many complain that Tiruchi Corporation has failed to take steps to carry out measures to make the roads motorable. In some places, the civic body is said to have taken up patchwork. But, there is no visible improvement.

Motorists allege that the road not only disrupts the smooth flow of traffic, but also puts a financial burden on commuters as they have to spend a lot of money on the maintenance of vehicles, which get damaged.

“We could see many poor roads, defunct street lights and stray cattle roaming freely. But, no concrete effort has been made by the civic authorities to solve the problem. Maintenance of the road ought to be their priority,” said A. Jamal, a motorist.

“Patchwork on damaged roads is under way, and we have recently relaid VOC Road near the bus stand, and soon the other roads connecting the area would be relaid,” said a senior Corporation official.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US