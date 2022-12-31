Roads near central bus stand in Tiruchi cry for repair

December 31, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The poor condition of a portion of Rockins Road near central bus stand in Tiruchi has made driving a nightmarish experience for motorists.

The 500-metre stretch of the road is in a deplorable condition, causing inconvenience to motorists. Their discomfort at one of the busiest roads in the town where the bus stand and commercial establishments are located is .visible almost all through the day.

Potholes add to the woes of the motorists on the long stretch of the road, right from Periyar statue to Junction Roundabout, especially near Co-optex showroom.

“During monsoon, vehicles get stuck, and motorists even get injured at times. Two days ago, an instance of a motorcycle skidding due to potholes on the road was noticed. The condition of the road is so bad that motorists are finding it difficult even to move at a slow pace,” said R. Nagaraj, a security man at the nearby shop.

Many complain that Tiruchi Corporation has failed to take steps to carry out measures to make the roads motorable. In some places, the civic body is said to have taken up patchwork. But, there is no visible improvement.

Motorists allege that the road not only disrupts the smooth flow of traffic, but also puts a financial burden on commuters as they have to spend a lot of money on the maintenance of vehicles, which get damaged.

“We could see many poor roads, defunct street lights and stray cattle roaming freely. But, no concrete effort has been made by the civic authorities to solve the problem. Maintenance of the road ought to be their priority,” said A. Jamal, a motorist.

“Patchwork on damaged roads is under way, and we have recently relaid VOC Road near the bus stand, and soon the other roads connecting the area would be relaid,” said a senior Corporation official.