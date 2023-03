March 22, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Roads leading to the Ordnance Factory Estate, Tiruchi (OFT) will remain closed for traffic and public movement on March 31. The approach road leading to OFT and branching off from the Tiruchi-Pudukottai Road, approach road from Navalpattu village (Burma Colony), and all side roads branching off from the main road connecting OFT with Pudukottai Road will remain closed for a day, a press release said.