Spot inspection to lay road

TIRUCHI

28 July 2021 20:02 IST

Collector S.Sivarasu made a spot inspection near Mukkombu on Wednesday to identity the land required for laying a road connecting Mukkombu with Butterfly Park near Melur in Srirangam

The visit assumes importance in the wake of the reported claim of the Forest Department over a few tracks of land along 6.5 km stretch from Mukkombu from the Butterfly Park. Laying of road along the stretch is part of the construction of the barrage across the Kollidam. While the construction of barrage structure is nearing completion, the PWD is yet to form the road apparently due to the claim of the Forest Department that there is a reserve forest boundary along the proposed road. He visited the spot along with the officials of Revenue, PWD and the Forest. While the PWD was represented by Geetha, Executive Engineer, Special Projects, S.Sambathkumar, Assistant Conservator of Forest, participated on behalf of the Forest Department. The Collector is said to have verified the land records.

