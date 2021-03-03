Road repair works to continue

Relaying of roads, where underground drainage works are completed, will be continued as usual as there is no bar on carrying out the works started before the announcement of poll dates, according to S. Sivasubramanian, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation.

The corporation had begun a project to relay roads in most of the wards, where the UGD works were completed, in the second week of February. To complete the road works as quickly as possible, the project was divided into nine components and tenders were called for separately. After completion of the tender process, work orders were given to 9 contractors. Many of them have begun the work in their respected areas. Construction of storm water drain was part of the project. A sum of ₹30 crore has been sanctioned for the project under the Special Road Project fund.

Laying of roads to a length of 50.64 km, construction of stormwater drain to a length of 3.341 km and construction of a culvert were components of the project. As many as 156 works are being undertaken. Restoration of BT surface road with paver finisher at Annamalai Nagar-Cauvery College road, Mullai Salai, Senbagam Salai, Sevanthi Salai, Kurinji Salai, Manoranjitham Salai, Alli Salai, Thamarai Salai, Kumutham Salai, Rojas Salai, Rockfort Colony, Thiyagaraja Nagar main road, Beschi Nagar, AUT colony main road, Vekkaliamman Nagar, Dheeran Nagar, J.K. Nagar, EB Colony Road, Carmel Garden Cross street, Srinivasa Nagar 7th main road, Syndicate Bank Colony Cross road, Shanmuga Nagar West, Ganapathi Nagar East Extension, Ganesh Nagar, Kailash Nagar, AVM Jothi Nagar, Priyanka Nagar and Melur Road, Thiruvadi street, Sanjeevi Nagar, Mela Devathanam were among the roads and streets, where the relaying works have been taken up.

Allaying fears from some quarters that the works may be suspended in view of the model code of conduct, he clarified that the project was sanctioned and launched before the announcement of election dates. There was no ban on continuing the project. However, no new work would be started in any part of the city.