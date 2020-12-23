Road leading to Vekkaliamman temple in a sorry state

Potholes greet motorists to Vekkaliamman Koil Street in Tiruchi

23 December 2020 19:44 IST

Photo: M. Srinath

TIRUCHI: The roads leading to the Vekkaliamman temple in the city lie in a dilapidated condition, much to the dismay of residents in the surroundings and pilgrims alike. With the devotees visiting temples for Vaikunta Edakashi and New Year, residents say the temple in Woraiyur has not been given the attention it deserves.

The road leading to the temple, which can be approached from Kuzhumani Road is replete with potholes, and with the recent rains, the pits have been filled with sewage water from nearby houses and shops.

Advertising

Advertising

An important structure of the Chola era, the temple is located in the heart of the city. Devotees from across the state, even from overseas, especially Singapore and Malaysia visit the temple, a devotee said. However, the temple has not been considered on par with other prominent temples, he said.

"The road was laid four or five years ago. It was of poor quality and got damaged very soon. However, authorities continue to ignore it," a vendor near the shop said. The recent rains further damaged the road, and the residents nearby were forced to make their way through it.

When the civic body began the underground drainage (UGD) work in the area, the problems worsened, the residents added. "They dug up the roads for the UGD work and did not re-lay them properly. Many visitors come to the temple and are put off by the bad roads," the vendor said.

Large piles of garbage lie not too far away from the temple. "All of this got accumulated when the lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19 was in force. Residents began throwing garbage at the side of the road and the civic body has paid no heed," a resident said.

EOM