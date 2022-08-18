Road widening work irks locals

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR:
August 18, 2022 19:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The widening of the carriageway without relocating the electric cable posts at Thennur near Kumbakonam has irked local residents.

Enquiries reveal that the road widening projects were taken up at Thennur and Korkai near Kumbakonam recently to realign Korkai-Pampapadaiyur Road and Thennur-Patteswaram Road so that unwanted bends could be avoided.

However, during the execution of the work at Thennur, the black topping of the widened portion of Thennur-Patteswaram Road was completed without relocating the eight electric cable posts. On completion of the work, the electric power cable posts looked like road dividers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, locals have lodged complaints with the authorities urging them to relocate the posts as early as possible to prevent accidents.

Meanwhile, official sources say an explanation has been sought from the contractor and steps have also been initiated to relocate the cable posts.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app