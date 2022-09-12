Road widening work in Thiruvanaikoil gains momentum

Widening of Madras Trunk Road between Thiruvanaikoil and Kollidam Check post into a four-lane stretch has gained momentum.

The project, which is being undertaken by the Highways Department, is aimed at easing traffic congestion due to increasing volume of traffic. The project has been divided into two sections. A sum of ₹5.9 crore has been allotted to the first section, and ₹3.6 crore to the second. Construction of stormwater drains along a one-km stretch on both sides, construction of two culverts and formation of a centre median are among the components of the project.

Besides starting the civil work on construction of a culvert, road levelling along the east and west side of the existing two-way road has been taken up.

A senior official of the State Highways told The Hindu that some roadside trees had been removed and electric poles would have to be relocated. The issue was taken up with officials of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco). After following all mandatory procedure, the poles would be relocated.

He said there was no move to acquire lands along the proposed structure as the plan was to convert the two-lane road into four lane with the available space owned by the State Highways. However, there were some encroachments. Notices had been served to a couple of encroachers asking them to remove their illegal structures. If they failed to act on the notices, action would be taken to remove the encroachments.

Once the construction of culverts was over, laying of the road would begin. It had been decided to complete the project by November or December.