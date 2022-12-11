Road widening work from Aristo roundabout to Chozhan Nagar in begins

December 11, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

:

Work on widening of the State Highway between Aristo roundabout and Chozhan Nagar on Tiruchi-Dindigul Road has begun.

The road, which is being maintained by the State Highways Department, serves as a link to the Tiruchi-Dindigul four-lane highway. Thanks to the rapid urbanisation and the sharp increase in the number of both private and public transport, the 7.41 km State Highway from the Aristo roundabout near the Central Bus Stand to Chozhan Nagar near Kallikudi has been witnessing frequent traffic snarls. In order to ensure the free flow of vehicles, the State government has sanctioned ₹74.8 crore under the Chief Minister Road Development (CMRD) project to widen the 7.41-km stretch.

The existing road has a width of 14 metres, which is divided by a centre median. According to official sources, the width is insufficient for the growing vehicle population. A senior official told The Hindu that the width of the road would be increased to 18 metres such that there woud be nine metres on either side to accommodate more number of vehicles.

Under the project, all pipe culverts along the stretch would be converted into box culverts so as to discharge flood water during rainy season. Similarly, storm water drains would be constructed on one side of the project area. It would effectively collect and discharge rainwater into the Koraiyar.

Construction of box culverts and stormwater drains had been taken up in the first phase. Laying of paver road from end to end would be taken up after that. Traffic diversion had been effected in a way that would ensure quick progress of construction work. Nearly 15% of the work had been completed so far.

Considering the importance of the vehicular density on the road, steps had been taken to complete all works within two to three months though as per the schedule, the project could be completed by August 2023.