Road widening, underground sewer works choke Dindigul Highway near Karumandapam

June 10, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Traffic snarls have become the order of the day on the city stretch of the Tiruchi-Dindigul Highway over the past few weeks as works on widening and underground drainage are under way between National College and the river Koraiyar.

Commuters and motorists traversing the stretch have been hit hard as traffic is allowed on only one carriageway to facilitate the works. While the Highways Department is engaged in reconstruction of a few culverts on the stretch, the Tiruchi Corporation has taken up underground drainage works on the road stretch near Sakthi Nagar and Palpannai.

Local residents are worried that the situation will worsen once the schools are reopened, when peak hour traffic will rise sharply. Highways Department officials have been maintaining that the work would be completed by July/August. But some residents are apprehensive on whether the work could be completed before the monsoon, given the slow pace of works. Rains could make matters worse for commuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The works are progressing on a rather slow pace and people are put to enormous hardship due to the traffic snarls. The authorities should expedite the works and complete them before the onset of monsoon,” said C.Balasubramanian, secretary, Karumandapam Exnora Flood Prevention Committee. Mr.Balasubramanian also complained that the concrete storm water drain being built on the roadside was “abnormally high” while shops and houses were on a much lower plane.

The city stretch of the highway is being widened into a four-lane road with the State Highways Department taking up the project at an estimated cost of ₹74.80 crore under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme (CMRDP). The project got underway in May 2022.

The nearly 8-km-long road stretch the Junction Road Overbridge near Ponnagar up to Cholan Nagar Thayanur is being widened under the project. While the Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway has been widened to four-lane road by National Highways Authority of India from the outskirts of the city several years ago, the stretch within the city limits was handed over to the State Highways Department for maintenance.

Widening the road stretch has been a felt need among motorists and residents. The Highways Department has completed the work between Koraiyar River and Cholan Nagar.

A senior official of the Highways Department said the work between Koraiyar and Ponnagar was hampered by objections to removal of encroachments. The encroachers have now agreed to remove unauthorised structures by themselves and some had sought time.

“We are pressing ahead with the project and if the UGD works are completed soon, we hope to complete the project by July end as per our schedule,” the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.