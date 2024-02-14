ADVERTISEMENT

Road Users Welfare Trust creates awareness of road safety

February 14, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Jeeyapuram Police and road safety volunteers distributing pamphlets to road users near Mukkombu in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As a part of the 35th National Road Safety Month, the Road Users Welfare Trust and Tiruchi District Rural Police conducted an awareness programme at Mukkombu, a popular picnic spot near Tiruchi.

Police officers from Jeeyapuram Police Station distributed awareness pamphlets to motorists on road safety protocols and the role of Good Samaritans in helping accident victims. Police officers and Road Safety activist P. Ayyarappan explained to the road users about ill effects of driving in a rash and negligent manner and the importance of wearing a helmet while riding two-wheelers.

The police, volunteers of the Trust, and motorists took an oath to ensure an accident-free Tamil Nadu.

