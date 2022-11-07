Road to cattle-free city faces obstacles

Tiruchi Corporation’s initiative to impound stray cattle has hit a roadblock due to a lack of space at its cattle shelter. As huge penalties are being imposed, owners choose not to pay the fine.

To check stray cattle menace and traffic snarls caused by the animals, the Corporation launched a drive in September to impound stray cattle and shift them to a shelter. The owners are required to pay a fine ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹10,000 to get their cattle back. So far, the civic body has seized over 130 bovines in the city.

Stray cattle frequently obstruct traffic in prime areas like Gandhi Market, Vayalur Road, Woraiyur, Thillai Nagar, Mannnarpuram, Palpannai and other areas. While city residents demand more measures to curb the stray cattle menace, Corporation officials claim it is not as simple as it looks.

According to the officials, Corporation workers face a hard time tackling issues pertaining to impounding the cattle, loading them in trucks and keeping them safely in the shelter, taking care of the animals and many more.

A shelter was set up near Konakkarai to house cattle that had been impounded; the animals are cared for there until their owners pay the fine and retrieve them. The civic body has designated staff to oversee the shelter, which can accommodate up to 75 cattle at a time.

Since the Corporation takes care of the cattle, the owners choose not to pay the fine to retrieve their cattle, leaving the civic body to bear the cost of maintaining the cattle heads. “Many cattle owners have not paid the fine, but they nevertheless often stop by the shelter to ensure the welfare of their animals. As a result, the shelter is mostly full and can not accommodate any additional cattle heads,” a senior official said.

Although several warnings were given, the corporation will make a public announcement to caution the owners. “We are planning to expedite the cattle auctioning to make the owners understand the seriousness of the issue,” he added.

The officials claim that capturing stray cattle was riskier than anticipated as it invites several problems. “It requires police support as in many places law and order disruptions occur due to various reasons,” said Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan.

The untamed cows are also a major concern, as in several places workers have sustained serious injuries while seizing them, he added.