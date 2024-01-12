ADVERTISEMENT

Road safety campaign launched

January 12, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Schoolchildren being given pamphlets on road safety at Thiruparaithurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The National Highways (NH), Tiruchi division, launched an awareness campaign as part of Road Safety Week here on Friday.

The campaign began with distribution of pamphlets to raise awareness of road safety to vehicle users by officials, led by S. Sethupathy, Divisional Engineer, NH, Tiruchi. V. Ravikumar, Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE), Tiruchi, and N. Ezhilarasi, ADE, Perambalur, were present.

The pamphlets highlighted the importance of wearing helmets and seat belts, avoiding use of mobile phones while driving and drunk driving, driving at a moderate speed, following road rules and periodic checking of eyesight. Reflective stickers were affixed to vehicles during the campaign. Two-wheeler riders wearing helmets were given small gifts as motivation, an official release said.

Meanwhile, members of Road Users Welfare Association, led by P. Ayyarappan and activist K. Thangaraj, in association with the National Highways Authority of India, conducted an awareness campaign at Thiruparaithurai bus stand. Pamphlets highlighting road safety norms were distributed to students of the local schools. Road safety activists have been seeking construction of a vehicular underpass at the site.

On Thursday, the association members, in association with the School Education Department, conducted an awareness programme at Srirangam Corporation Middle School for Youth Red Cross volunteers of middle schools in Andhanallur union.

