Residents stage road roko

The residents of Gandhi Nagar Colony near Keerambur staged a road roko demanding drainage facility in their locality, which was inundated due to the rains on Friday. Water entered at least half of the 300 houses in the locality, however, no official had paid any heed to them, they said.

At least 20 residents gathered on Keerambur road, where the Collector was to go after inspecting the Thuraiyur Big Tank. They planned to stop the Collector and express their woes directly to him but his vehicle did not stop, they said. R. Manimekalai, a resident, said that the inundation was not new to them. Every time it rains, water stagnates but during heavy rains like the ones witnessed over the last few nights, water has entered homes, ruining furniture, kitchens and other personal belongings.

The people had submitted several petitions to the Collector, District Revenue Officer seeking the construction of drainage channels, and stormwater drains so that the water can flow into it. However, no response or action has been taken so far, they said. ‘This is why we wanted to stop the Collector and show him our area, but they ignored us,’ Manimekalai said.