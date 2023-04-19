HamberMenu
Road roko staged for drinking water

April 19, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Kambarasampettai village on the outskirts of Tiruchi city resorted to a road roko on Wednesday, condemning the irregular supply of drinking water.

Police sources said the villagers of Kambarasampettai in Srirangam taluk staged a demonstration demanding proper drinking water supply. More than 100 residents blocked Tiruchi - Karur National Highway for nearly two hours, disrupting the movement of traffic.

Jeeyapuram Police and Revenue officials rushed to the spot and held talks with them. The protestors vacated the spot only after a promise from the Revenue officials that drinking water would be supplied regularly without any disruption.

