Road roko staged for drinking water

Tiruchi

12 February 2021 19:56 IST

Traffic on the Tiruchi - Karur national highway was disrupted for over 30 minutes after a section of residents of Periyar Nagar resorted to a road roko at Kambarasampettai on the outskirts of the city complaining of poor flow of drinking water in one of the public taps in the area.

Around 60 residents came to the highway and blocked the road in the morning demanding steps to rectify the problem. The tap had apparently got dislocated due to road widening work that was taken up at the place. Revenue, police and highways department officials rushed to the spot and spoke to the protesters who withdrew their stir subsequently after being assured that their problem would be rectified.

