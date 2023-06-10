Road roko hits the vehicular movement on Thogamalai-Palayam road

June 10, 2023 08:34 am | Updated 08:34 am IST

KARUR:

Vehicular movement between Thogamalai and Palayam is affected due to the road roko by the residents of Veeranampatti near Kulithalai on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Most of the protesters were belonging to intermediate classes. Protesting against the revenue officials for sealing the Kaliamman Temple at Veeranampatti, where a clash broke between the Dalits and the intermediate class residents on Wednesday over denying permission to the Dalits offering prayers at the temple, the people blocked the road. More than 300 persons including women have taken part in the protest. Though the officials held several rounds of talks with the protesters, they refused to give up the protest.

Security has been tightened in and around Veeranampatti, where a surcharged atmosphere is prevailing since the start of the temple festival on Tuesday. While Dalits have been demanding that they be allowed to enter the temple to offer prayers, the intermediate class people oppose it. A Dalit was forced to leave the temple when he attempted to enter it on Wednesday, prompting the Dalits to stage protests. Since both sides refused to give up their stand, the Revenue Divisional Officer of Kulithalai sealed the temple on Thursday.