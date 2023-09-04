Road repair and expansion projects to gain momentum in Mayiladuthurai

September 04, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The expansion and development of road infrastructure in urban areas of Mayiladuthurai are expected to gain momentum as the district administration has issued directions to officials to step up efforts to complete the ongoing works ahead of the monsoon season.

Residents and motorists have expressed concern over the poor condition of roads in Mayiladuthurai town. The back breaking rides along with frequent traffic snarls on the arterial roads inflated the woes of the road users.

“Though traffic police personnel are on duty to regulate the movement of vehicles in some places, poor road conditions in many areas create heavy traffic snarls during peak hours,” says S. Uma, a resident.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also flagged the issue of road conditions in Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts during the review meeting with District Collectors held recently. He expressed concern over the slow pace of progress in the relaying of urban roads and expansion projects and urged the officials to take expeditious steps to complete them before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Collector A.P. Mahabharathi told The Hindu that the Mayiladuthurai district administration had devised plans to expedite the road repair and expansion projects. He said he had convened a stakeholder meeting with officials and contractors and urged them to speed up the projects.

Retenders have been called for some roads to ensure the projects are executed by qualified contractors. The challenges in the availability of raw materials such as sand and cement have been sorted out. Officials from the Revenue Department conducted surveys at places where the road expansion projects are underway and evicted the encroachments, he added.

The Collector also said directions are given to the officials to prioritise the repair works and ensure interdepartmental coordination in executing the projects to complete them well ahead of the monsoon season.