Road relaying work on 125-km Tiruchi - Madurai NH to commence soon

February 09, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Road relaying work on the busy Tiruchi - Madurai national highway stretch is expected to commence in the coming months to ensure smooth ride for the vehicle users.

With the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) having approved the road-relaying project on the 125 km stretch, tenders are to be floated soon to identify the agency for its execution. The road relaying work is taken up once in every five years in view of the wear and tear on this highway stretch which caters to heavy volume of vehicular movements.

A senior NHAI official said the tender is expected to be floated within this month so as to finalise the agency. “If everything goes as per plan, the work is expected to commence in the next three to four months”, the official said, adding that the plan was to complete the entire project in one year. The project is to be executed at an estimated cost of ₹ 159 crore.

As part of the project, special treatment would be given on those patches along the stretch which had suffered more wear and tear, the official further said. The Tiruchi - Madurai national highway stretch is a crucial portion connecting Chennai with Kanyakumari down south. This stretch witnesses heavy volume of freight and passenger traffic in both directions necessitating relaying of the stretch after a gap of every five years.

The relaying project is proposed to be taken up under two heads: highway work and road furniture and sign boards work. Works planned to be taken up under road furniture include proper road markings, providing road studs, installation of sign boards to denote the direction and LED blinkers among others.

Amid recurring instances of road accidents along this stretch, the NHAI has already identified accident prone black spots. It has planned to put in place a host of measures to check accidents along this stretch that includes construction of vehicular underpass, light vehicular underpass and service roads at the identified locations. The vehicular underpass near Manikandam a few kilometres away from the Tiruchi City is expected to be opened for traffic by March, the official said.