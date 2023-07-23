Road overbridge works at Nagapattinam yet to gather pace

July 23, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Residents of Nagapattinam town have expressed concern over the delay in construction of the road overbridge at the level crossing between Nagore and Nagapattinam railway stations.

The proposal to construct a bridge at the level crossing between Nagore and Nagapattinam railway stations was mooted by the previous government in an attempt to decongest the busy Nagapattinam town, which faces heavy traffic snarls even during off-peak hours.

The project proposed on the arterial road connecting Nagapattinam and Velankanni via Akkaraipettai had been shelved for many years due to various reasons, even after the completion of works by the Railways on their part. Land acquisition to construct ramps became a major challenge that hindered further progress.

The project wing of the State Highways Department decided to start the construction of the road overbridge a few months ago and floated tenders to execute the works at ₹ 101.6 crore after getting administrative sanction from the State government. But construction works failed to gather pace.

The construction of a bridge across the level crossing is crucial considering its proximity to the Nagapattinam Fishing Harbour, from where the marine catch gets transported to various places, said R. Annadurai, a resident.

When contacted, Nagapattinam MLA J. Mohammed Sha Navas said recently a review meeting was conducted at the official level to check the progress of works. Since the land acquisition process has been completed, the works are likely to start in a few weeks.

According to the plan, the project also included the construction of a roundabout, circular carriage way, retaining walls, and approach roads on the Nagore, Tiruvarur, and Akkaraipettai spans of the bridge. The Department has been taking steps to shift the electrical poles and underground drainage pipelines to facilitate the construction works, which are likely to begin soon.