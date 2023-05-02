Road overbridge at Ganesha Point likely to be completed by mid-June

May 02, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The flyover being built near Ganesha Point in front of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) complex near Tiruverumbur on Tiruchi-Thanjavur highway will be completed by mid-June, according to sources in National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The new bridge was sanctioned following persistent demands from the public in view of frequent accidents around Ganesha Point Roundabout. The traffic island, built after the widening of Tiruchi-Thanjavur highway by NHAI several years ago, was widely perceived to be too big, and vehicles traversing at high speed often met with accidents while negotiating the sharp curves. With a slew of vehicles capsizing while negotiating the roundabout a few years ago, calls to construct a flyover at the spot and remove the roundabout, or reduce its size, grew shriller.

Although work on building drains and service lanes along the road over bridge began in 2020, the project made slow progress. Like other infrastructure projects, the work was suspended for several months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Work resumed on the construction of service lanes, ahead of the construction of the road over bridge, early last year. So far, the approaches on either side of the road over bridge have been completed and the mid-section of the bridge is yet to be built. However, a senior official of NHAI said that the work would be completed latest by mid-June, if not by the end of May.

The highway caters to a huge volume of traffic and a large number of BHEL employees have to criss-cross the highway for their commute to work every day as it runs across the BHEL industrial complex and township. The flyover is being built at a cost of nearly ₹50 crore and some BHEL land has been acquired for the purpose. BHEL authorities translocated some fully grown trees from the roadside to interior parts of its campus to facilitate the construction of the road over bridge.