GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Road over the Sengipatti vehicular underpass on national highway reopened to two-way traffic

Some of the facia panels on the southern side of the flyover near the Sengipatti bus stop collapsed on June 20 last year and the stretch was closed for vehicular traffic

April 02, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The VUP at Sengipatti on Tiruchi-Thanjavur NH has been reopened for two-way traffic.

The VUP at Sengipatti on Tiruchi-Thanjavur NH has been reopened for two-way traffic. | Photo Credit: R. Vengadesh

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has reopened the main carriageway over the vehicular underpass (VUP) at Sengipatti on the Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway to two-way traffic.

The carriageway was reopened after completion of the rectification work on the approach road to the underpass. “All the repair works have been completed and two-way traffic resumed on the VUP from Monday,” sources in the NHAI told The Hindu.

On June 20 last year, some of the facia panels on the southern side of the flyover near the Sengipatti bus stop collapsed. Following this, traffic on the stretch was suspended and vehicles were diverted to the service lanes as a precautionary measure.

With the underpass being situated at an important junction on the Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway, with roads from Budalur in the north and Gandharvakottai in the south converging at the spot, severe traffic congestion was witnessed because of the closure of the VUP.

The NHAI had taken up repairs based on the recommendations of the three-member expert panel, comprising faculty members of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Madras and the National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Tiruchi. The team, after inspecting the damaged portion, submitted a report with its suggestions on the remedial steps to be taken up.

As the work was under way, severe traffic congestion was witnessed on the service lanes, much to the dismay of road users.

In December, one-way traffic (from Thanjavur to Tiruchi) was allowed on one of the carriageways over the underpass after the completion of the rectification work on one side where the facia panels had moved out of alignment. The repair work on the damaged facia panels on the other side was taken up subsequently. The work has been completed on both sides of the service roads.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / road transport / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.