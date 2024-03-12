Road over bridge on Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road reopened for traffic after repairs

March 12, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The damaged road over bridge (ROB) on Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road near Ponmalai railway station in Tiruchi reopened to traffic on Tuesday after extensive repairs.

The ROB, on one of the two carriageways, was closed to traffic on January 12 after a large bulge was noticed on the RE blocks of its approach road. Traffic was diverted to the old ROB on the other carriageway, which caused heavy traffic congestion.

The ROB, which has been strengthened by adopting soil nailing technique and grouting, was cleared for reopening by experts after load tests and inspections.

On Tuesday, State Ministers K. N. Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi reopened the ROB in the presence of Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, City Police Commissioner N. Kamini and NHAI officials.

