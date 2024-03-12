GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Road over bridge on Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road reopened for traffic after repairs

March 12, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The damaged overbridge on Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass near Ponmalai railway station in Tiruchi reopened to traffic on Tuesday.

The damaged overbridge on Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass near Ponmalai railway station in Tiruchi reopened to traffic on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The damaged road over bridge (ROB) on Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass Road near Ponmalai railway station in Tiruchi reopened to traffic on Tuesday after extensive repairs.

The ROB, on one of the two carriageways, was closed to traffic on January 12 after a large bulge was noticed on the RE blocks of its approach road. Traffic was diverted to the old ROB on the other carriageway, which caused heavy traffic congestion.

The ROB, which has been strengthened by adopting soil nailing technique and grouting, was cleared for reopening by experts after load tests and inspections.

On Tuesday, State Ministers K. N. Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi reopened the ROB in the presence of Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, City Police Commissioner N. Kamini and NHAI officials.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.