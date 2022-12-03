Road median being redeveloped

December 03, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Work on redevelopment of the road median on Sivaprakasam Salai under way in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

The road median along the Sivaprakasam Salai in Anna Nagar is being redeveloped by the Tiruchi Corporation under the Namakku Naame Scheme with the support of the Tiruchi chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI).

Over the past few years, CREDAI has been maintaining the median by raising plants and trees. It had taken up the beautification drive on the road median between Ukkira Kaliamman Street and the Uyyakondan canal bridge in 2018. Already a drip irrigation system had been installed to water the plants.

However, thick growth of plants and shrubs had been attracting stray animals. In an attempt to ensure that they did not hinder traffic, the median was now being redeveloped with a grilled fence. Decorative and flowering plants were to be grown afresh.

“The project has been taken up at an estimate of about ₹45 lakh and we are contributing one third of the cost,” said R. S. Ravi, president, CREDAI, Tiruchi president.

