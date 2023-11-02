Road in Mahalakshmi Nagar crumbles within two days

November 02, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents of Tiruverumbur are irked over the newly laid surface of a road in their locality crumbling in recent showers.

A stretch at Mahalakshmi Nagar in Tiruverumbur, which was laid just two days ago after laying pipes for the drinking water supply, was damaged after a single spell of rain. The road users were surprised to see the laying of fresh bitumen on the stretch after a heavy downpour.

Residents blamed it on use of poor quality of construction material. “Since the road was laid during the monsoon, the surface has peeled off. It is common knowledge that the bitumen will not last long if the surface is wet,” said S. Xavier, a resident. He expressed concern over the life of the road after being laid amid the rainy season.

Poor quality of roadwork, lack of maintenance and bad planning cause the roads to crumble just after a single spell of rain. “This is a recurring problem every monsoon. Officials must inspect the restoration work and ensure the quality of roads for the safety of the people,” said K.C. Neelamegam, an activist.

Residents complained that the drinking water pipeline work was incomplete in the area and some of the badly damaged interior roads were yet to be repaired.

A senior official of the Tiruchi Corporation promised to look into the issue and repair the damaged portion of the road. “We will visit the site to ascertain the damage. The contractor will be directed to carry out the repair work of the road.”

