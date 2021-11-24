Road caves in due to pipeline leak

TIRUCHI

A portion of Odathurai Road between Melachinthamani and Chennai Bypass Road caved in on Tuesday, leaving a deep hole in the middle of the highway frequented by large vehicles.

Officials of the Highways Department said that a water pipeline of Tiruchi City Corporation broke near Oyamari, loosening the soil above it and causing the road to give away. The problem was not a large one, and would be solved by Thursday morning, the official said.

The pipeline was from a pumping station and was an old one, a senior official of the civic body confirmed. Water was being supplied through the pipeline to Ariyamangalam and Ponmalai areas. The civic body had begun work in the area.

Vehicles have to navigate the risky road which is also poorly lit with insufficient street lights. With incessant rain in these parts, it is a risky road to take, say motorists using the road daily.

Earlier this year, a large part of the road along the bank of the Cauvery caved in during work undertaken to construct a retaining wall. The work was being undertaken by the State Highways as part of a pending project to relay the road when the excavation loosened the sand, officials said.

The work was never completed and some parts of the road are yet to be asphalted said P. Ayyarappan, a road safety activist. “This keeps happening on that road and officials continue to attend to the problem every now and then.”

Mr. Ayyappan wonderedabout the lack of a long-term approach to set right the road, by way of strengthening it, as yet.