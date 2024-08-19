Road caves in again as pipeline bursts in Srirangam

A portion of Gandhi Road in Srirangam in Tiruchi caved in on Monday morning, leaving a deep crater in the middle of the road due to the sewage pipeline burst. This is the fourth such incident that occurred since April.

According to the officials, a minor seepage from the pipelines causes the soil beneath the pipes to erode, and the pipes without having proper support, develop cracks and burst over time. Three such bursts were reported within the last five on Gandhi Road, causing inconvenience to residents.

The civic body has launched repair work to plug the seepage and replace the damaged pipe. The work is expected to be completed within a day. Following this, the road connecting the Srirangam overbridge was closed, and the vehicles were diverted via other routes.

Since the underground drainage network in Srirangam is more than 25 years old, the pipelines have become corroded, developing frequent bursts and causing damage to the roads. As a permanent solution to prevent such incidents, the civic body has planned to replace the reinforced cement concrete pipelines with cast iron pipes that would come with a corrosion-resistant coating.

“Pipelines for about 700 metre should be replaced, and the project would approximately cost around ₹3.5 crore. A detailed project report will be prepared soon,” said a senior official.