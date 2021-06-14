Road being laid connecting Mukkombu with conservatory

Tiruchi

The Public Works Department has embarked on the task of laying a new road connecting Mukkombu (Upper Anict) with Tropical Butterfly Conservatory in Srirangam - the two major tourist hotspots in Tiruchi district.

The “formation of new bituminous road” has been taken up along the left side of the Cauvery bank with the PWD commencing preliminary works of clearing the bushes for the works.

The new two-lane road covers a distance of seven kilometres with the works having been entrusted with the multinational firm Larsen & Toubro at an estimated cost of around ₹ 20 crore funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

A new bridge is to be constructed along the seven kilometre stretch for which pile foundation works have been completed, a senior PWD official told The Hindu on Monday.

The preliminary works of clearing bushes along the present earthen stretch were currently on and the road formation works along the full stretch would commence shortly, the official further said.

The new bridge is being constructed as the existing bridge with lesser width was constructed over 40 years ago. The new bridge would be laid to a length of about 140 metres to handle two-way traffic.

With the works proceeding in full swing, the entire project was expected to be completed in three months, the official said, adding that the new road would serve as a shortest route from Srirangam to Mukkombu and from the other direction. Further, it would be laid as per the Indian Road Congress guidelines. The new road would be useful for the PWD in transporting materials to Mukkombu during any emergency from Srirangam side besides helping the Forest Department in further greening the stretch by planting saplings of various tree species. Once it becomes motorable, the stretch would also help the PWD officials in inspecting the Cauvery bank and the Srirangam Nattuvaikkal. The pace of the works was being monitored by Collector, Chief Engineer and Superintending Engineer of the PWD, the official added.

The Tropical Butterfly Conservatory established on a huge reserve forest patch sandwiched between the Cauvery and the Coleroon river has emerged as a major tourist spot since it was opened in late 2015. The lush green conservatory spread over 27 acres has attracted different species of birds and butterflies. A total number of 125 butterfly species and 105 birds have been recorded inside the conservatory set up by the Forest Department.

With the conservatory remaining shut for visitors in view of the lockdown clamped to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Forest Department was carrying out regular maintenance works inside the conservatory at present.