Road accident victim’s organs harvested benefitting six patients

July 16, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Harvested organs of a road accident victim in Tiruchi being transferred to recipient hospitals.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Organs harvested from a braindead road accident victim by a team of surgeons of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), Tiruchi, have helped to rehabilitate the lives of six patients in various parts of the State.

According to a press statement, the patient, a 28-year-old male from Tiruchi, was admitted to the hospital after he was severely injured in a road accident a few days ago. While undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, he suffered brain death.

Family members of the deceased patient were counselled about organ donation, and upon obtaining their consent, the surgical team, on Sunday, went ahead with the harvesting procedure, as per the guidelines of the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).

Of the harvested organs, one of the kidneys was given to a recipient in MGMGH, while the other was sent to a patient in Thanjavur. A patient at Tiruchi GH received the donor’s eyes; the liver was sent to a patient in Madurai. The heart and lungs were sent to two recipients in Chennai through air passage.

With this, the hospital has conducted its 16th renal transplant surgery received from a brain-dead patient. The kidney was transplanted to a 31-year-old male who had been undergoing dialysis treatment at the hospital for over a year. This was also the seventh organ harvest procedure conducted by the hospital from brain-dead patients.

The transplant surgery done by the MGMGH medical team was successful, and the patient is recovering well, said the note.

