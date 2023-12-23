Road accident victim’s organs donated

December 23, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Organs harvested by doctors at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) from a posthumous donor have saved the lives of four individuals on Saturday.

According to an official statement, a 60-year-old farmer from Valanadu in Marungapuri taluk was admitted to the MGMGH Emergency ward at 3.30 p.m. after being grievously injured in a road accident on December 22.

He was declared brain dead at 10.30 p.m. on Saturday, after he failed to respond to an intensive treatment.

Relatives of the deceased consented to organ donation, following which the patient’s kidneys, liver, eyes and skin were harvested as per the norms of the Transplant Authority Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN). One of the kidneys was transplanted to a 37-year-old patient who had been undergoing dialysis at the government hospital for the past two years, and had been registered on the TRANSTAN waiting list. The eyes were also transplanted in two patients at the GH.

The other kidney was sent to the Madurai government hospital, while the skin was donated to a private hospital in that city. The liver was received by a beneficiary in a private Tiruchi hospital.

The surgical team was led by Jayaprakash Narayan under the guidance of D. Nehru, dean, MGMGH.

The case was the 12th instance of posthumous organ harvesting done at the government hospital, and the donor’s last rites would be honoured by the State Government, said the statement.