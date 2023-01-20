Road accident victim dies in hospital

January 20, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A 30-year-old man, who sustained injuries in a road accident near Thiruvarankulam in the Pudukottai district on Tuesday, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Friday.

According to police sources, the deceased, identified as M. Dharmalagu from Sevalur, sustained severe injuries after the minivan collided with a government bus near Thiruvarankulam. He was immediately rushed to the government hospital in Manapparai but died while undergoing treatment on Friday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when a group of six persons was returning with three bulls in a minivan to Sevalur near Manapparai in Tiruchi district after participating in a jallikattu held at Vanniyanviduthi in Pudukottai.

The minivan collided head-on with a TNSTC bus plying from Pattukkottai near Thiruvarankulam, killing two persons and two bulls. Four persons travelling in the minivan, the other bull and 11 passengers on the bus sustained injuries, police sources said.