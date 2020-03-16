RMS unit to offer Aadhaar services at night

THANJAVUR

Aadhaar services will be available during night hours at the Railway Main Service unit at Kumbakonam.

Inaugurating the facility on Monday, the Post Master General, Central Region, Tiruchi, Sumathi Ravichandran said that the Aadhaar service centre would function from 5.20 p.m. to 4 a.m. on all working days.

Those who were not able to carry out Aadhaar card related requirements during the day could approach the RMS unit with necessary documents in night hours to get their requirements fulfilled. Stating that around 2 lakh Aadhaar service requests had been handled in the post offices functioning in the Central Region, she said. The night service would be extended to other RMS units depending on the patronage from the public to the new initiative of the Department of Posts.