RMS unit to offer Aadhaar services at night

THANJAVUR
Aadhaar services will be available during night hours at the Railway Main Service unit at Kumbakonam.
Inaugurating the facility on Monday, the Post Master General, Central Region, Tiruchi, Sumathi Ravichandran said that the Aadhaar service centre would function from 5.20 p.m. to 4 a.m. on all working days.
Those who were not able to carry out Aadhaar card related requirements during the day could approach the RMS unit with necessary documents in night hours to get their requirements fulfilled. Stating that around 2 lakh Aadhaar service requests had been handled in the post offices functioning in the Central Region, she said. The night service would be extended to other RMS units depending on the patronage from the public to the new initiative of the Department of Posts.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.