‘Rlys. indifferent towards Villupuram-Tiruchi main line section’

Rail passengers on Villupuram-Tiruchi main line section, particularly between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi, resent the indifferent attitude of Southern Railway towards the section.

The sectio lost its prominence gradually after formation of the chord line rail route providing direct link to Tiruchi from Villupuram via. Virudachalam way back in 1930s itself.

Improvements on the main line section between Villupuram-Tiruchi remained out of sight for long as the ‘advantages’ in operating services on the chord line had reportedly influenced them to take up such projects in that section first.

Now, when the railways is gearing up to revive its services across the country, there is no sign of efforts or initiatives on the part of Southern Railway to commence passenger train services suspended between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi through Thanjavur.

Instead, the authorities have succeeded in obtaining the permission of the Railway Board to operate daytime passenger service between Karaikal and Tiruchi, which, the train passenger association representatives claimed, is less remunerative section compared to the Mayiladuthurai-Tiruchi section.

Further, withdrawal of stoppage at Papanasam station for Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai and Chendur express trains has irked the rail passengers.