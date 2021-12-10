Plea for additional railway line

The Nagore- Nagapattinam Rail Users Association has urged the Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas to obtain approval from the Railway Board, New Delhi, for laying an additional railway line between Nagapattinam and Thanjavur.

In a memorandum handed over to him at Mayiladuthurai on Thursday, its secretary MMAA.Sithiq said an additional line would result in smooth operation of freight and passenger trains. Land for the additional line was available with the railways, he said while urging the authorities to make it as a double line stretch. Due to frequent movement of freight trains from Karaikal Port on this single line section, trains were being held up at various places. Taking into consideration the future expansion of the Karaikal Port, the railways should consider laying an additional line. It would pave the way for the introduction of new trains.

The association demanded resumption of the Karaikal - Bengaluru train which had been suspended. It sought the introduction of an early morning daily express train from Velankanni to Thiruvananthapuram via Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Madurai and Nagercoil and a day-time express train from Karaikal to Coimbatore and back via Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Palani and Pollachi.